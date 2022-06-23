Families of six martyred cops meet CCPO

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana met with the families of six martyrs of Lahore police from the rank of constable to sub-inspector at CCPO office on Wednesday.

He paid tribute to their unprecedented sacrifices to safeguard country and lives and properties of the citizens. Family members of martyred Sub-Inspector M Rafique Bhatti, ASI Zafar Albana, Head Constable M Aslam, Constables M Ali Azad, Mushtaq Ahmad and M Ashraf were among the invitees. DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and other related officers were present on this occasion.

Talking with the family members of the martyrs, Lahore police chief enquired about the problems being faced by the heirs of the martyrs. He issued on spot orders for the earliest redressal of the grievances and problems of family members of martyrs. Kamyana directed SSP Admin and other officers concerned to look after the heirs of martyrs and solve their problems on top priority. The CCPO Lahore expressed his love and affection to the children of the martyrs and presented them gifts. Kamyana said, Lahore Police has sacrificed as many as 328 lives in the line of duty and morale of Lahore Police is even more high to follow the footsteps of its martyred Jawans.