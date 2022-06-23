27 teachers promoted

Islamabad : As many as 27 teachers of BPS-18 under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been promoted to next grade of BPS-19 as per the notifications issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the notifications issued on June 21, seven male and seven female Assistant Professors (BPS-18) of Federal Government Colleges have been promoted as Associate Professors (BPS-19).

Four male and six female Assistant Professors (BPS-18) of Model Colleges got promotion in BPS-19 as Associate Professors as well.

Furthermore, three Assistant Headmistresses (BPS-18) of junior sections of model colleges have been promoted as Deputy Headmistresses (BPS-19).