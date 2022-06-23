 
Thursday June 23, 2022
Peshawar

Three senior cops posted

By Bureau report
June 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: Three senior police officers were posted on Wednesday.

According to a notification Mohammad Ali Babakhel was posted Additional Inspector General (Operations), Mohammad Ali Gandapur was posted Commandant of Frontier Reserved Police and Aftab Mahsud was posted Deputy Inspector General Investigation.

