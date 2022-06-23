Three senior cops posted

PESHAWAR: Three senior police officers were posted on Wednesday.
According to a notification Mohammad Ali Babakhel was posted Additional Inspector General (Operations), Mohammad Ali Gandapur was posted Commandant of Frontier Reserved Police and Aftab Mahsud was posted Deputy Inspector General Investigation.
