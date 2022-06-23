Land dispute resolution assured

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said the government was pursuing a policy to resolve public issues through dialogue.

An official handout said that he was talking to a jirga of the Kukikhel elders led by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilawal Afridi.

The minister said the land dispute of the Kukikhel tribespeople in Regi Lalma Township would be resolved amicably. The jirga briefed him about issues related to land dispute in Regi Lalma Township and the streamlining of the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in the Khyber tribal district. The minister assured the jirga that all issues would be resolved on a priority basis. He said a committee comprising the finance minister, MPAs and Kukikhel elders would be set up to resolve the land dispute.

The minister said he had obtained the consent of the chief minister and with his approval, the committee and its terms of reference would soon be announced.

Faisal Amin said the local government system had been introduced in the merged districts by holding the LG elections in a peaceful and transparent manner.

“The government is making the local government system fully functional in merged districts besides providing the required resources and facilities to the TMAs,” he said. He said machinery and equipment were being provided to the TMAs so that the problems of the people could be solved at the local level.