Wednesday June 22, 2022
World

Trial of Suu Kyi moved to prison compound

By AFP
June 22, 2022

YANGON: Hearings for the trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be moved to a prison compound in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, a source with knowledge of the case said on Tuesday. The Nobel laureate, 77, was detained by the military when it ousted her government last year and faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.

