Three arrested over murder of Moosa Wala

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested three men accused of murdering hip-hop star Sidhu Moose Wala, seizing a cache of weaponry including a grenade launcher from the suspects.
Moose Wala -- also known by his birth name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu -- was shot dead in his car in the northern state of Punjab last month. Special police commissioner H.S. Dhaliwal told reporters in Delhi on Monday that three suspects were arrested in the western state of Gujarat over the weekend.
Police recovered high-explosive grenades, a grenade launcher, an assault rifle, electric detonators and pistols from the suspects. Local media reports said Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for organising the rapper´s murder and was in touch with the hitmen on the morning of the crime.
