Cricketer launches polio vaccination drive

LAHORE:Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali has emphasized parents to continue vaccinating children until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan.

The call by the prolific batsman came on Tuesday at the launch of the pre-campaign polio Sub-National Immunisation Days (SNIDs) preparations held at Mian Mir Hospital. The Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of Punjab Ms Syeda Ramallah Ali and health administration of City was also present.

Abid Ali pledged to join polio eradication efforts and hoped that no child suffers from the crippling disease. “Oral polio drops in every campaign and routine immunisation is the only way to protect children from polio virus. I pray that no child ever suffers from lifelong paralysis due to polio. I commit to provide my support in all upcoming vaccination campaigns until the country is polio-free”, vowed Abid Ali. Speaking on the occasion the EOC Coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali disclosed that sub-national campaign would focus on vaccination of children the high-risk districts.

The Punjab polio programme head hailed the spirit of the cricketer for a national cause and added that involvement of national heroes is a source of inspiration for polio workers. Punjab plans to inoculate 4.5 million children in the upcoming vaccination drive starting from June 27. The campaign will be held in six districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Mianwali and Layyah. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will take place for seven days, with two days dedicated to reaching ‘not available’ children. While in DG Khan, Layyah and Mianwali the campaign will be held in selected union councils and continue for five days.