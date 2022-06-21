MPs committee to get security briefing today

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) has been convened to discuss the security situation in the country. The session will be held in the National Assembly Hall on Tuesday at 1:30pm.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi submitted a resolution to designate the House for the session. The resolution was approved by the lawmakers. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will brief the committee on national security.

The session will be given briefing on ongoing talks with banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), citing sources local media reported on Monday. According to a local media outlet citing sources, the PCNS session is being summoned after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) raised objections to the secrecy of the government’s ongoing talks with the banned TTP.