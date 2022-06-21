PTI agitation at stake due to harsh weather

ISLAMABAD: Nature has emerged as a major threat to agitation on roads, being planned by the PTI as harsh weather which can result in widespread floods and torrential rains will continue till August.

The global “La Niña” weather pattern that has referred to large scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean will grip Pakistan in the upcoming months. The dreadful phenomenon has also diminished the chances of holding general elections in the country during these months.

Well-placed sources told The News here on Monday that the Ministry of Climate Changes has carried out a comprehensive study about the impending weather in the county and has pointed out that Pakistan would face monsoon rains until at least August 2022, during which the rainfall is expected to be above normal in Punjab and Sindh.

The period could be extended to September. The study revealed that a high possibility also existed of riverine floods. There is a clear risk of urban flooding across major cities. It has been predicted that Pakistan could even experience a similar scale of floods that occurred in 2010 when one-fifth of the country was inundated. Federal Climate Minister Sherry Rehman has confirmed the developments and issued a comprehensive guideline for the people and authorities concerned to ward off chance of losses.