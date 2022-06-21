Veteran actor Masood Khwaja passes away

RAWALPINDI: Comedian-actor Masood Khwaja passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness. Masood was admitted to Holy Family Hospital a couple of days ago. He was senior actor who appeared in national television drama and gave some memorable performances.

Masood Khawaja was popularly known for working in the TV industry.For many years, he has enthralled audiences with his incredible comedy abilities. The drama Guest House, aired on Pakistan Television, was one of his most popular projects. Masood Khawaja had last performed a stage drama at Rawalpindi Arts Council a few days ago.