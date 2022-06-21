A case for elections

This refers to the editorial ‘Politics of inflation’ (June 20). It has aptly described the present inflationary trends and its consequences. It is true that taking out protests is a democratic right of all political parties, but the PTI’s modus operandi is different in nature as its major demand is the announcement of the election date, not the tackling of inflation. The only option is to go for early elections. And while the exercise will not provide immediate relief to people, it will put an end to the current uncertainty, helping the country avoid turning into the next Sri Lanka.

It is also true that all governments believe in witch-hunts that ultimately prove to be counterproductive in the long run, giving rise to more enmity. The PTI would have faced the same dilemma, had it been in government, because it could not have escaped people’s protests and the wrath of the IMF for violating the agreement by providing subsidies on petrol prices.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi