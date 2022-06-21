Systematic sanitation system for Lahorites planned

LAHORE:The Board of Directors of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Monday took important decisions on procurement, contracts and other issues related to Eid-ul-Azha. The decisions were taken in a meeting presided over by LWMC Board of Directors’ chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan at its head office.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, Deputy CEO Fahad Mahmood and other board members attended the meeting. Addressing the participants, Khawaja said efforts were underway to provide a systematic and integrated sanitation system to citizens of Lahore. The board will provide all kinds of support to strengthen the LWMC, he said. He said according to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Lahore would be made a model city. He said disposal of offal during Eid was a big challenge in view of which all the procurement related to the Eid festival had been approved using all the resources for the best sanitation arrangements. The Board of Directors had also decided to approve the technical and financial bids for the supply of biodegradable waste bags. Instructions have also been issued to formulate a policy for the betterment of sanitary workers and to deal with their health related issues.

In addition, approval was given to appoint a legal firm to look after the legal affairs of the company. Appreciating the work of workers, Hassaan said workers were our heroes and valuable assets of the organisation and it was our first duty to formulate a policy for their health.