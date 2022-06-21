 
Tuesday June 21, 2022
Peshawar

Man kills father-in-law over money

By Bureau report
June 21, 2022

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his father-in-law in Urmar village after he reportedly refused to give him the compensation amount he had received for the death of his son in Saudi Arabia.

Officials said one Dastar Ali shot dead his father-in-law Parvez and escaped.He said a son of Parvez had died in a road accident abroad recently and his family was given Rs 10 million compensation.

