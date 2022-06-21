Man kills father-in-law over money

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his father-in-law in Urmar village after he reportedly refused to give him the compensation amount he had received for the death of his son in Saudi Arabia.
Officials said one Dastar Ali shot dead his father-in-law Parvez and escaped.He said a son of Parvez had died in a road accident abroad recently and his family was given Rs 10 million compensation.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday released 20 imprisoned Indian fishermen after they had completed their sentences.The...
SUKKUR: The police have killed a most wanted criminal after a brief encounter, when they were trying to rob the...
LAHORE: Minister of State for External Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif...
ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan people’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP...
ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network on Monday released a report on the NA-240 by-election in Karachi,...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday raised the issue of the ongoing talks between the...
