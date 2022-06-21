COAS inquires after Daniyal Aziz

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi to inquire after ex-federal minister Daniyal Aziz who was critically injured in a road accident.

The COAS arrived at surgical ward of CMH and also talked to MNA Mahnaz Akbar Rafi, wife of Daniyal Aziz and his son, Mikael Aziz.Mehnaz Akbar Rafi told the COAS that her husband has been well taken care of at the CMH by highly professional doctors and staff and his condition is improving rapidly.

General Bajwa said that the nation is prod of competent doctors of Pakistan. He said that Daniyal Aziz is an asset of the nation and he has been keeping close eye on economic issues of the country and his services in this regard should be utilised. The COAS also prayed for early recovery of the senior politician.