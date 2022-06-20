Returning home: Musharraf’s family says will consider medical, legal, security challenges

KARACHI: Expressing gratitude to the offers made by the country’s leadership in facilitating his return, the family of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that they have to consider medical, legal and security challenges.

Taking the Twitter handle of the former president Pervez Musharraf, his family posted a message in response to the offers for facilitation of his return to the country. The family tweeted, “Communications have been received from official and official channels that return home will be facilitated.”

They wrote, “Family has to consider significant medical, legal and security challenges.” In addition, the family mentioned an uninterrupted supply of the drug Daratumumab is needed along with associated treatment that are currently not available in Pakistan. Musharraf has been suffering from Amyloidosis disease.