SIUT pays tribute to late nephrologist Prof Ali Jaffar Naqvi

Glowing tributes were paid to nephrologist Dr Ali Jaffer Naqvi at a memorial meeting organised by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Sunday.

Dr Naqvi, who passed away recently, was fondly considered the father of nephrology, a specialised branch concerning renal treatment, in the country. Renowned doctors and medical experts from Pakistan and various parts of the world took part in the memorial service and paid homage to the nephrologist.

The proceedings began with his daughter who is also a nephrologist currently working Chicago. Speakers pointed out that with his incomparable dedication and unrelenting determination, Dr Naqvi established the first registry of dialysis patients in the country that had now completed the 14th year of its existence.

The dialysis registry plays a crucial role in treatment of patients of the end stage renal disease. Prof Adibul Hasan Rizvi, the SIUT director and a leading urologist of the country, also paid glowing tribute to his senior colleague, saying that Dr Naqvi had been instrumental in his career building. He said the late doctor was a pioneer in the field of nephrology in the Pakistani medical institutions had greatly contributed towards betterment of our health system.