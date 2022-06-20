WI wrap up victory in 1st Test over Bangladesh

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Opening batsman John Campbell completed his first Test half-century in the Caribbean as the West Indies completed a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on the fourth morning of the first Test in Antigua on Sunday.

Resuming at 49 for three, and needing just 35 more runs at the start of the day in pursuit of a modest target of 84, Campbell dominated the scoring alongside vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood (26 not out).

He completed his third Test half-century overall with a sweep for four before sealing the result emphatically with a six over long-off in the same over from part-time off spinner Najmul Hossain.

Any slim Bangladesh hopes of creating further alarms in the West Indies camp never materialised as seamer Khaled Ahmed, who grabbed three early wickets late on the third day to reduce the home side to nine for three, proved as ineffective as the other bowlers used by captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Having batted carefully the previous evening to steady the innings, Campbell and Blackwood batted with complete freedom in knocking off the remaining runs off seven overs in less than half-an-hour in an unbroken 79-run stand.

For Shakib, returning to the Test side as captain, the early batting capitulation at the start of the Test match was the defining factor in the final result.

West Indies won the toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings 103

West Indies 1st Innings 265

Bangladesh 2nd Innings 245

West Indies 2nd Innings

Brathwaite (c)c †Hasan b Khaled 1

Campbell notout 58

Reifer c † Hasan b Khaled 2

Bonner b Khaled 0

Jermaine Blackwood notout 26

Extras:(lb 1) 1

Total: 22 Ov (RR: 4.00) 88/3

Did not bat: Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva †, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

Fall: 1-1, 1.1 ov, 2-3, 1.5 ov,3-9, 3.5 ov

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-1-7-0, Khaled Ahmed 8-0-27-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-2-10-0, Ebadot Hossain 4-0-30-0, Shakib Al Hasan 2-0-3-0, Najmul Hossain Shanto 1-0-10-0

Player of the match: Kemar Roach

Match result: WI won by 7 wickets

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Joel Wilson