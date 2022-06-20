Hurkacz thumps Medvedev

HALLE: World number one Daniil Medvedev lost his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland´s Hubert Hurkacz in Halle on Sunday.
Medvedev had few answers as he crashed to defeat inside 64 minutes as Hurkacz offered no respite in a 6-1, 6-4 victory.
This was a second consecutive heavy defeat in a final for the Russian who also lost in straight sets to Tim van Rijthoven last Sunday at ´s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. Hurkacz earned the fifth title of his career, but his first on grass having also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon last year.
