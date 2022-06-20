Navy claim 21 gold medals to win National Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Navy won the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Sunday.

In the individual category of 10m Air Pistol event for women, Navy’s Rabia Kabir scored 805.4 points to win gold medal. She made a national record in the finals (237.4 points).

Army’s Kishmala Talat scored 78/8.1 points to claim silver medal and Navy’s Rasam Gul took bronze medal with the score of 765.3 points.

In the team category of the event, Navy won gold with 1680 points, Army took silver with 1656 points and WAPDA won bronze medal with the score of 1603 points.

In the individual category of 10m Rifle event for women, Army’s Humaira scored 859.1 points to win gold medal. She made a national record in the finals (247.2 points).

Navy’s Mehak Fatima and Kinza Shabbir claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, with 856.5 points and 835.8 points.

In the team category of the event, Navy made a national record by scoring 1841.1 points for gold medal. Army scored 1827.1 points for silver medal and WAPDA took bronze medal with the score of 1730.2 points.

In the individual category of trap event, Amry’s Farrukh Nadeem, Zafar ul Haq, and Aamir won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

Farrukh scored 161 points, Zafar 159 points, and Aamir 148 points.

In the team category of the event, Army made a national record with the score of 349 points for gold medal.

Navy scored 330 points for silver medal and Federal Rifles Association 306 points to claim bronze medal.

In the individual category of 50m Prone Rifle event, Navy’s M Usman, Ghufran Adil, and Hassan Abbas clinched gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the event, Navy scored 1839.5 points for gold medal, Army scored 1828.2 points for silver medal and PAF took bronze medal with the score of 1820.2 points.

In the individual category of 25m Center Fire Pistol event, Navy’s M H Tabbassum scored 581 points to win gold medal.

Army’s M Shabbir scored 579 points to take silver medal and Navy’s Zafar Iqbal scored 578 points to grab bronze medal.

In the team category of the event, Navy scored 1732 points for gold, Army 1687 points for silver, and PAF 1591 points for bronze medal.

In the individual category of 50m Rifle 3-position event, Navy’s Aqib Latif scored 1594.8 points to clinch gold medal.

Army’s Sarfraz Gul and M Tahir scored 1592.4 points and 1578.1 points, respectively, to take silver and bronze medals.

In the team category of the event, Navy scored 3426 points for gold, Army scored 3418 points for silver, and PAF scored 2904 points for bronze medal.

In the individual category of 300m Big Bore Rifle (metallic sight) event, Abrar Hussain from Balochistan Rifle Association scored 774 points to win gold medal.

BRA’s Haji Zahoor scored 724 points to take silver medal and Navy’s Khalid bin Anwar scored 700 points to claim bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Navy scored 2001 points for gold medal, RSSC scored 1938 points for silver medal, and BRA took bronze medal with the score of 1803 points.

At the end of day six, Navy won 21 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals to claim the top position.

Army took seven gold, 18 silver, and five bronze medals for second position and Sindh with two gold and one bronze medals took third position.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with one silver and seven bronze medals grabbed fourth position and Wapda with one silver and four bronze medals finished fifth.

FRA took one bronze medal while Punjab and Balochistan could not win any medal.

The matches for double trap event with two gold medals will be played on Monday.