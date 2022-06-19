Flying high

The current government is facing a big problem of the rise of the US dollar. Ever since the PDM came to power, the dollar rate has increased by almost Rs20 against the Pakistani rupee. Some economists believe that the turning point of this increase was the day when the vote of no-confidence was tabled against the former PM.

The current government has made some efforts by increasing fuel prices and introducing new taxes to revive the IMF programme and stabilize the dollar, but there has not been a significant improvement. The dollar is still touching the sky and currently trading at Rs211. If the situation continues like this, we might witness a Sri Lanka-like situation.

Tariq Laghari

Khairpur Mir