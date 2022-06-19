Trade delegations to visit Pakistan

FAISALABAD: Trade delegations from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia would visit Pakistan on June 21 and June 24, and meet Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to discuss industrial and commercial potential in the city, a statement said on Saturday.

FCCI president Atif Munir Sheikh chaired a meeting of industrial, commercial, and business associations to make visits of the delegations productive and result-oriented.

It was informed that Saudi delegation comprising 35 leading business tycoons representing real estate, construction, education, food, agriculture, logistics, renewable energies, etc. would visit local industrial and commercial entities.

Sheikh said a facility of interpreters would be provided enabling local businessmen share their business plans with the visiting dignitaries.

Munir revealed trade and investment officers (TIOs) posted in different countries had also visited Faisalabad, and were expected to join their new responsibilities in respective countries. He hoped to introduce an import substitution industry in collaboration with Saudi investors.

Azahr Chaudhry, executive member of FCCI, mentioned importance of services sector, saying individuals hailing from the sector had also been invited. There was dire need of skilled engineers, chartered accountants, lawyers, food technologists, and educationalists in Saudi Arabia, stated.

Former FCCI president Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz said Pakistan has potential to produce and export organic fruits and vegetables to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.