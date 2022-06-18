Capacity development project for AGP discussed

PESHAWAR: Martin Grimwood, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), consultant to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), discussed capacity-building projects during his daylong visit to Peshawar.He met the officers, including KP Auditor-General Murtaza Khan, DAG North Niaz Ahmad Shaikh, and Deputy Director Syed Abdus Salam Asif at the AG office in Peshawar.There was an in-depth discussion on different aspects of the capacity development project for change management in the department of Auditor General of Pakistan, the need for new courses and the existing capacity of our human resource. A press release said everybody was very passionate about the future changes to the organization.