Foreign mission visits Peshawar for cooperation in various sectors

PESHAWAR: A mission from World Bank Group and International Finance Corporation visited Peshawar on Friday.

The mission was composed of Senior Economist Douglas Zhihua Zeng, Senior Private Sector Specialists Kiran Afzal and Charles Schneider.

The team called on the additional chief secretary to deliberate on the ongoing projects of the KP government with the support of WBG and IFC.

The CEO KP Board of Investment and Trade also attended the meeting. Areas of cooperation were discussed during the meeting including mines & minerals processing zones in the newly merged districts, healthcare, IT and tourism. The additional chief secretary requested the World Bank and IFC team to cooperate in these areas.

The meeting was followed by a workshop session by the World Bank at the KP-Board of Investment & Trade office on Special Economic Zones and Small Industrial Estates.

At the start of the workshop session, the CEO KP-BOIT Dr Hassan Daud Butt gave a brief presentation about KP, KPBOIT and its role, the policy frameworks for industrialisation in KP, and investment opportunities in key sectors in KP.

The World Bank delegation was also briefed about economic zones in KP, with a special focus on Rahakai SEZ. The presentation was followed by a workshop session by Douglas. The session focused on the global experiences of the countries with SEZs and SIEs and associated policy and regulatory frameworks including investors’ incentives, especially focusing on China.

The World Bank representatives thanked the CEO KP-BOIT for organising the session and assured that more such sessions would continue in the future as well focusing on other areas especially Integrated Tourism Zones.