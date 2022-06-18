Gold soars to new high

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,500 per tola on Friday to a new all-time high price in the country, pushed by an increase in gold rates in the international market, dealers said.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates moved up to Rs145,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,285 to Rs124,742.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $27 to $1,846 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.