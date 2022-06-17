ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday turned down the Election Commission of Pakistan's directions to conclude the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's foreign funding case within one month.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar announced the judgment on the petition moved by the PTI challenging the decision of a single-member bench of ECP. The court accepted the petition partially.
However, the petitioner’s request to conduct scrutiny of all political parties together was disposed of. The decision said that it was expected that the ECP would also conclude the scrutiny of other political parties as soon as possible and the process would be accomplished in a transparent manner.
The court said that the ECP had not so far passed any order and the institution had assured the bench to complete the scrutiny work regarding the political parties without any discrimination. It may be mentioned here that the division bench had reserved its judgment two days back on the appeal of the PTI after listening to arguments from all respondents.
