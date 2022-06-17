Licences of habitual traffic rules violators to be suspended in Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decide to suspend the driving licenses of habitual violators of traffic rules with an aim to ensure traffic discipline and safe road environment in the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that ITP has introduced a system for accountability of those involved in violation of traffic rules. He said that digital challan record would be reviewed on continuous basis and license of those would be cancelled involved in repeated violation of traffic laws.

He has also directed the Zonal DSPs to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take strict action against violators. In its first move, ITP scrutinized the digital challan record and listed 17 persons under sections 15 & 16 of Motor Vehicle Ordinance who were found involved in repeated violations. Out of these 17 violators, six were directed to attend traffic rules and road safety classes for five days while process has been initiated to cancel driving licenses of 11 other persons.

He said that offenders violating traffic rules will face strict action and accountability process of road users have been stated to secure the lives of other people.

He said that offenders would be monitored on a regular basis and no tolerance would be accepted on violation of traffic rules.