IG orders tight security for NA-240 by-poll

Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior officers to review the overall law and order situation in the province, and security arrangements for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency to be held today (Thursday).

The meeting reviewed the security measures taken by law enforcement agencies for the by-polls. He issued directives to Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho to provide foolproof security during the by-elections. He directed the police officers to provide details of union councils and polling stations in all the districts of Sindh, stating that special arrangements should be made for ‘highly sensitive’ and ‘sensitive’ polling stations.

As many as 1,500 Karachi police personnel would perform security duties during the by-election, the IGP said, adding that the Rangers would serve as a ‘quick response force'. He directed the officers to take necessary steps for the protection of the life and property of citizens on the occasion. The Sindh police chief also directed the officers to ensure permanent liaison with the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security. He said that during the by-election, all measures should be taken to ensure the security of the candidates and voters.

Police would not be allowed to act in a biased or partial manner during the implementation of Section 144 enforced on the occasion, he said. The police's job was to secure the safety of people's lives and property at all levels and put the plans and measures in place, the Sindh police chief added.