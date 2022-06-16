PFA sets up six free milk testing camps

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon has inaugurated the free milk testing camps in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday.

Jadoon said that PFA has set up camps at six different points of the city including Liberty Roundabout, Chairing Cross, Delhi Gate, Wapda Town, DHA Y Block and Moon Market Iqbal Town.

PFA DG said that free checking of milk would satisfy the citizens and authority that the milk being used by the citizens is pure. He urged people to pay a visit to the nearest office of PFA in the respective district or camp side in Lahore with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost. He said that this facility is available in all districts of Punjab.

He said that PFA has been using milk mobile testing labs (MMTLs) fully equipped with a lactoscan milk analyser machine to get the quick results of milk samples. He added that the ill practice of milk adulteration gradually decreased due to a series of actions taken against the mafia on daily basis. Following the directions of the chief minister, the actions are continued across the province to control milk adulteration and to make Punjab an adulteration-free province, he said. He said that PFA would take legal action against the milk supplier, milkman and milk shop owner in case of received sample results not up to the mark. He further said that the consumption of tainted milk causes fatal diseases in children and elders.