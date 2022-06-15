Punjab governor donates blood for thalassaemia patients

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday donated blood for children suffering from thalassaemia in a blood camp organised by Sundas Foundation on the occasion of World Donor Day at Governor’s House here.
Apart from governor, officers and employees of Governor’s House also donated blood. Directors Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, Sohail Warraich and President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that donating blood for children suffering from thalassaemia was a great virtue. He said that it should be the responsibility of all of us to bring smiles on the faces of such people, adding he said, blood donation gives new life to millions of patients every year.
CHARSADDA: The club-wielding women along with men staged a rally in Charsadda as the unannounced loadshedding...
Photo: The News/FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday filed yet another application in the Election...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged people to reduce their tea consumption to reduce Pakistan's import...
KARACHI: Police on Tuesday detained over a dozen protesters, demonstrating outside the Sindh Assembly against...
ISLAMABAD: Unleashing strong criticism on the government for inflation, Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarian Maulana Abdul...
SWAT:The Swat Valley attracts millions of tourists every year because of its snow-capped peaks, glistening blue lakes,...
Comments