HEC announces fully-funded international scholarship

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students.

The scholarship will be for students seeking to continue their studies at the diploma, bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D levels in the KSA, the commission said.

“Students residing in Pakistan and legal residents of the Kingdom both can apply for these scholarships,” the education body said.

According to the eligibility criteria for scholarships, the applicant must be a Pakistani or AJK national.

A total of 75% of students will be awarded scholarships from Pakistan. while 25% scholarships will be given to Pakistani students residing in the Kingdom. Men and women can apply for the programme.

The applicant should be between 17 to 25 years for the bachelor's programme, must be below 30 years for the master's programme and less than 35 for the PhD programme on the closing date of the application portal of the respective university. The selected applicants will join the respective programme in September/October each year in Saudi Arabia.

The applicant must not be holding any other scholarship at the time of availing Saudi scholarship. The applicant must not have any criminal record. The applicant must not have been suspended from any educational institution on disciplinary or any other valid grounds. Any other requirement set by the respective Saudi University or Saudi government.