NEPRA conducts public hearing

KARACHI: NEPRA conducted a public hearing over the petition submitted by K-Electric on fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for April 2022 and quarterly adjustments for January to March 2022.

KE had requested an increase of Rs5.30 in power tariff on account of FCA for April.

The major impact on the monthly fuel cost adjustment of April 2022 was due to an increase in the fuel price increase of furnace oil, RLNG, and CPPA-G.

Between March 2022 and April 2022, the price of furnace oil and RLNG increased by 22 percent, while the power purchase price from CPPA-G increased by 17 percent.

Per applicable tariff across the country, fuel adjustment is reviewed every month and is applicable on consumer bills for only one particular month.