NUST realises Pakistan’s first indigenous embedded microprocessor

Islamabad:Researchers at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have successfully completed full functional testing of the country’s first truly indigenously designed microprocessor, `NTiny-E’.

This was revealed by the Pro-Rector (Research, Innovation and Commercialization), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Dr. Rizwan Riaz during a press Conference along with Principal SEECS, Dr. Ajmal Khan and NTiny design and development team Leader, Dr. Rehan Ahmed, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Riaz told that the embedded microprocessor chip was designed by the research team of the NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS).

He said that semiconductor chips are at the heart of all electronic devices and consumer appliances that we use every day. Global semiconductor sales reached $556 billion in 2021 but Pakistan has not been able to benefit from this lucrative market.

However, NUST, in line with its vision of undertaking applied research and innovation, embarked upon the journey to make Pakistan self-reliant in this critical technology. The unique aspect of the project is its completely in-house design as opposed to common practice of using open-source cores from other sources or foreign collaborations.

This makes NTiny-E a truly indigenous product that provides the design team complete leverage and control over all aspects of the chip. NUST selected the world’s largest and leading commercial foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

(TSMC) for chip fabrication utilizing the industry-standard 65 nm process node. This demonstrates researchers’ ability to design chips that are compliant with international industrial design and fabrication standards. The event marks an important milestone in the national semiconductor landscape and puts Pakistan another step ahead on the path towards the realization of Quaid’s vision of self-reliance.