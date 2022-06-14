PAFLA appoints new CEO

KARACHI: Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) on Monday announced appointment of Tufail Ahmed Khan as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

PAFLA is a non-profit organisation founded to empower Pakistani freelancers through mentoring, providing opportunities, collaborating with government, industry, and academia, and providing them a platform as well as a support group to help grow their careers and overcome their challenges.

The newly appointed CEO is a subject matter specialist in hybrid events, personal development, business to business (B2B) Sales, client services, and marketing strategies besides training and virtual learning.

He has been associated with different organisations, including SECP-IFMP, Dubai World Trade Center-UAE, Nutshell Group, ICAP, The Talent Games, Terrabiz Pakistan, Simfotix UAE, Workstream Automation, and ICMA Pakistan. Tufail started his career as a freelancer that gives him leverage to understand challenges faced by freelancers.

The co-founder and executive vice president of PAFLA Ibrahim Amin welcomed the new member on board, hoping that Khan’s contribution as new CEO would benefit freelancers across the country and contribute to economic growth.