3 people shot dead separately

PESHAWAR: Armed men shot dead a man near the Central Prison in the provincial capital on Monday.A police official said armed men shot dead Imranullah near the prison and escaped. The cops rushed to the spot after the firing. Officials said the deceased had an enmity. In another incident, the watchman of a market, Ashraf, was killed by unidentified people in Khattako Pul in Urmar.Also, a jirga elder was shot dead when two parties opened fire on each other in Regi. The name of the slain person could not be ascertained.
