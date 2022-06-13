Thousands of sheep drownin Sudan

Khartoum, Sudan: An overladen ship crammed with thousands of sheep sank on Sunday in Sudan’s Red Sea port of Suakin drowning most animals on board but with all crew surviving, port officials said. The livestock vessel was exporting the animals from Sudan to Saudi Arabia when it sank after several thousand more animals were loaded on board than it was meant to carry.
