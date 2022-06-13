 
Monday June 13, 2022
Islamabad

HRCP to present concerns of workers to govt

By APP
June 13, 2022

Islamabad : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is going to hold a meeting of trade unions, labour groups, and workers’ federations in Islamabad.

The HRCP will be engaging the Pakistan Workers Federation, employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) including sanitation workers, lady health workers, school teachers, and nurses.

The meeting will discuss issues with government contracts, daily wages, and the general working conditions of labour groups in Islamabad. The initiative aimed to make draft recommendations for the Federal government for consideration of demands by various parties.

