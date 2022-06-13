Dr Saeed PKLI BOG chairman

LAHORE:The Punjab government has reconstituted the Board of Governors of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute & Research Centre (PKLI&RC), under Section 6 of the PKLI&RC Act, 2019, for a period of three years with immediate effect.
According to a notification issued by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Chief Minister will be the Patron-in-Chief, Dr Saeed Akhtar will be Chairman, while secretaries of SHC&MED, Finance, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department, P&D Department, Dean PKLI&RC, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Mustafa Ramday, Dr Masooma Saeed, Arif Saeed, Begum Yawar Ali, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Hospital Director PKLI&RC (Secretary) will be the members.
