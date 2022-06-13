Still waiting

In the 2022-23 budget, salaries and pensions of government employees have been raised by 15 and five per cent respectively, but EOBI pensioners have been ignored once again. Senior citizens who rendered their services to build Pakistan’s economy are now on the verge of starvation. The survival of senior citizens is becoming impossible, and they are under acute depression, financial and economic stress.

EOBI pensioners keep requesting the government as well as the EOBI to raise their pensions, but to no avail. Such a demand will not burden the national exchequer as the EOBI funds are generated through employer and employees’ contributions. We the EOBI pensioners once again request the government to immediately look into the issue and raise the pension amount to the minimum wage.

Azfar Shamim

Karachi