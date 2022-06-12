 
Sunday June 12, 2022
National

Student attempts to commit suicide

By Our Correspondent
June 12, 2022

NOWSHERA: A student attempted to commit suicide after obtaining less marks in a test conducted for admission to 9th class science group in Government High School No. 2, Nowshera Kalaan on Saturday.

Muhammad Awais, a resident of Nowshera Kalaan, had taken test for admission to 9th class science group in Government High School No. 2.

