Student attempts to commit suicide

NOWSHERA: A student attempted to commit suicide after obtaining less marks in a test conducted for admission to 9th class science group in Government High School No. 2, Nowshera Kalaan on Saturday.
Muhammad Awais, a resident of Nowshera Kalaan, had taken test for admission to 9th class science group in Government High School No. 2.
