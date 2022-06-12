ASI arrested after firing incident

PESHAWAR: An assistant sub-inspector was arrested and a case lodged against him for opening fire on his friend and unleashing propaganda on social media against own department.
An official said ASI Tahir Khan was booked after he opened fire on his friend Rahmat over a financial dispute. The cop was arrested and put behind bars. The official later on social media accused the department of arresting him after he laid hands on a criminal. An inquiry has now been ordered against him for propaganda against the force.
