Mob sets fire to truck after it crushes two young men

A mob on Saturday set a dumper truck ablaze following the killing of two young men riding a motorcycle in District Central of the city.

The accident took place near the Saleem Centre, UP Morr, within the limits of the New Karachi police station where the dumper truck hit and crushed two young men heading towards Nagan Chowrangi on a motorcycle.

The truck driver fled after the accident leaving the vehicle behind, after which a large number of people who had gathered at the scene set fire to the truck in protest against the accident.

The burning truck caused of a massive traffic jam on the road from Powerhouse Chowrangi to Nagan Chowrangi. The fire brigade department was also informed about the incident, which sent one fire tender to the road and saved the truck from being completely burnt.

Police and rescue workers transported the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, the bodies were shifted to a morgue.

The victims who appeared to be between 22 and 24 years old are yet to be identified.

Police have registered a case and are looking for the driver.

In another road accident, a 40-year-old man, Shafiq, son of Faiz Ali, was killed after a speedy vehicle hit him on the Lyari Expressway near Jahanabad in the Pak Colony area.

The body was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the deceased man resided in the same area and further investigations were under way.