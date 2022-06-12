PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro passes away

Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator and former Sindh health minister, has passed away in the United States, it emerged on

Saturday.

He was under treatment in the US for cancer where he was hospitalised for two months.

The late PPP leader was born on July 7, 1943. The 78-year-old senator belonged to District Badin. He was elected to the Sindh Assembly four times. During his tenure as the MPA from 2013 to 2018, he served as the provincial minister for environment, health and parliamentary affairs.

In his condolence message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party had lost a competent parliamentarian. He prayed for the departed soul.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah telephoned Zakria Mandhro, the son of the late senator, and offered his condolences. He said the PPP had been deprived of an important leader due to his death.

The CM also praised the services of the late Dr Mandhro for environment, fishermen and poor people of the province.

APP adds: The spokesperson for the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Mandhro.

In a statement issued, he lauded political and humanitarian services of Dr

Mandhro and said his services to the PPP would be remembered for long.

He prayed for eternal peace to his soul, and fortitude and patience for his family to bear his loss.

Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani also expressed his grief over the death of the PPP senator.

He prayed for his soul and stated that the late PPP leader had rendered invaluable service in the health sector.