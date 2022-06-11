Pakistan opposes any expansion in permanent membership of UNSC: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday reminded the international community of its obligations and reiterated its call to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), according to Foreign Office Spokesperson.

To a question, he said Pakistan’s position on the reform of the UN Security Council was clear, consistent and unambiguous. “Together with its other partners in the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) Group, Pakistan is opposed, in principle, to any expansion in the permanent membership of the Security Council. There is no change whatsoever in that policy.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday claimed to have heard that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave assurance to US officials that the coalition government would not oppose India’s bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.