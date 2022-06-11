Tevta COO assumes charge

LAHORE:Zaheer Abbas Malik has taken charge as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta).
According to a press release, while speaking at an introductory meeting the newly-appointed COO Zaheer Abbas Malik vowed to ensure the provision of technical and vocational training to the youngsters belonging to rural areas regardless of their gender. He said, “It’s our priority to provide them equal employment opportunities”. Senior Director General Akhtar Abbas Bharwana led the briefing.
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority and Auqaf Department have completed 65 percent restoration work of Hazrat Mian...
LAHORE:The Wall of Sustainable Development Goals was inaugurated at the University of Home Economics here on...
LAHORE:A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of...
LAHORE:National rainfall in the month of May 2022 was 48.4% largely below normal while it was almost 2.17°C warmer...
LAHORE:A delegation comprising senior officials from United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care visited the...
LAHORE:Special Representative of the World Bank Giancarlo Ferrari met with Livestock & Dairy Development Department's...
Comments