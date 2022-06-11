Tevta COO assumes charge

LAHORE:Zaheer Abbas Malik has taken charge as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta).

According to a press release, while speaking at an introductory meeting the newly-appointed COO Zaheer Abbas Malik vowed to ensure the provision of technical and vocational training to the youngsters belonging to rural areas regardless of their gender. He said, “It’s our priority to provide them equal employment opportunities”. Senior Director General Akhtar Abbas Bharwana led the briefing.