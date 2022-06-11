Govt, allies on same page for public welfare, says governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the PMLN leadership was working with its allies in full unity and cooperation under the best working relationship. He said that the coalition and the government were on the same page for the welfare of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to Provincial Minister Ali Haider Gilani at the Governor’s House here on Friday. They discussed issues of mutual interest and matters other than the current political situation.

He said that the coalition and the government were on the same page for the welfare of the people. He said that the development of South Punjab was one of the priorities of the government for which all possible resources would be utilised.

Talking on the occasion, Ali Haider Gilani said that he would use all his abilities for the development of the province and to serve the people. He said that he would play his role in solving the problems of the people of South Punjab.

In addition, Baligh-ur-Rehman met Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, former Vice-Chancellor, Lahore College for Women University and Prof Dr Shagufta Naz, former Dean of Sciences, a senior faculty member.

The governor while talking on the occasion said that women empowerment had always been the priority of the PMLN government. He said that women would be encouraged to hold important positions in women's universities.

He further said that as Chancellor he was keen on the development and promotion of universities. He said that instructions had been given to fill the vacancies of Deans and other important posts without any delay. On this occasion, both the professors briefed the governor about the performance of Lahore College for Women University in the promotion of quality education.