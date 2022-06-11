Man kills his two brothers over property

LAHORE:A man murdered his two brothers over a property dispute at Mohni Road in the Data Darbar area on Friday.

On the day of the incident, Mukhtar, the accused person, exchanged harsh words with his brothers - Sarfraz, 60 and Altaf 65. The suspect Mukhtar after the brief altercation opened firing at them and the victims died on the spot. The suspect surrendered before the police. Police arrested him and removed the bodies to morgue.

BODY FOUND: A 45-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances from a house in Ghaziabad on Friday.

Reportedly, the neighbours after noticing the foul smell emanating from the house alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and found a decomposed body.

Reportedly, the body was four to five days old. The deceased lived all alone at the house and no one knew about his identity. Police removed the body to morgue and were trying to ascertain his identity.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police have arrested four members of an inter-district extortionist gang who used to first open firing at main gate of the house of a person and then start calls for extortion through International WhatsApp and Gateway numbers.

So far, six cases have been traced from them out of which three cases are from Lahore and happened in June 2022. DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry has shared this information during a press conference at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Friday. SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera was also present on this occasion. Chaudhry said that the suspects would generate a call for extortion through WhatsApp or gateway from Dubai and then open firing at the house of the victim to instill fear in them. The gang had managed to extort Rs7million from Dr Maqsood, a resident of Defence last year through Hundi. They had also opened firing at his house. This year, they again had demanded the money from him in a similar fashion upon which he approached police for help. A special team was formed that arrested the suspects, said Chaudhry.

Police also recovered Rs1.5million, two bikes, four mobile phones, one 222 riffle, one 223 riffle, one pupm action, three pistols and bullets from their custody. The arrested suspects have been identified as Tayyab Virk, Qaiser Virk, Zeeshan alias Shani and Farooq Mafroor.

Six other extortion cases were also registered in Chung and Sheikhupura against them, the DIG added.

They also had demanded extortion money from Aabpara Society President and also opened firing at his house. They had harassed a private academy owner in the similar fashion and demanded extortion money in Chung. An extortion case was also registered against them in Safdarabad, Sheikhupura.

ACCIDENTS: Around 16 people died, whereas 1004 were injured in 982 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 572 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in 69% road accidents.

The statistics showed that 240 road accidents were reported in Lahore that affected 268 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third is Gujranwala with 76 road accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data 831 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 26 vans, 09 passenger buses, 43 trucks and 87 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.