Prince Harry gets emotional during trial: Here's why

Prince Harry says press made Meghan Markle's life 'miserable'

Prince Harry holds back his tears when he calls out UK media for making his and his wife, Meghan Markle's, life "absolutely miserable" during a trial against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of The Daily Mail.



The Duke of Sussex, awash with emotions, says on the witness stand, “It was disgusting to hear the Daily Mail publisher claim in their defence that I don’t have any right to privacy.”

He further blasts the ANL, calling the case against them a “recurring traumatic experience and a repeat of the past. I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialised by these people.”

The royal prince, while on the stand, explains his "uneasy relationship" with the media, which began with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

“However, as a member of the institution the policy was to ‘never complain, never explain’,” he shares, adding, “If you complain, they double down on you, in my experience.”

Harry, however, is not alone in suing the Associated Newspapers Limited.

Sir Elton John, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all joining forces to take the company to court over what they allege is the illegal collection of their personal information.

In response, ANL has denied wrongdoing.