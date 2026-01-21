Queen Camilla supports charity's work on cancer with latest visit
Queen Camilla on Wednesday visited a charity organization as its president
Queen Camilla on Wednesday visited a charity organization as part of official duties, the royal family said.
The queen, who is the President of Maggie, undertook the visit to mark 30 years of Maggie’s providing expert cancer care, the charity said in a social media post containing Camilla's video.
"Her Majesty, who was also joined by Geri Halliwell-Horner and our CEO Dame Laura Lee DBE, met with several people who have come to us for cancer support to hear about their experiences," the charity said in a statement.
The statement continued, "While at the centre, Her Majesty also unveiled a portrait by distinguished artist Eileen Hogan, which has been gifted to Maggie’s and will be put on display in our Cheltenham centre."
The organization said, "It is always a pleasure to welcome Her Majesty to one of our centres and we are incredibly grateful to her for her dedicated support."
King Charles III, Camilla's husband, and Princess Kate, were diagnosed with cancer in early 2024.
The Princess of Wales completed her preventive chemotherapy in August 2024 while King Charles's treatment is still underway.
