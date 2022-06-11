Govt urged to expel Indian envoy

PESHAWAR: The activists of Doctors Forum on Friday staged a demonstration to condemn the BJP spokesperson for her blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNLN) leader Shazia Aurangzeb, the protesters chanted slogans against the Indian government and torched the effigy of Nupur Sharma and Indian flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Aurangzeb and others said that the BJP was an extremist party and its mission was to create chaos.

They said the Muslims would not tolerate this kind of remarks against their Holy Prophet.

They asked the government of Pakistan to expel Indian diplomatic and sever diplomatic relations with India. They demanded the Indian government to take action against those involved in this unforgivable crime.