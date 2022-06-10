Sindh govt-Italy agree to preserve cultural heritage: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday the provincial government and Italy had been working very closely in the field of archaeology and preservation of cultural heritage sites for more than a decade.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella at a local hotel to celebrate the Republic Day of Italy, which was attended by diplomats from different countries and notables, Shah said Italy and Pakistan had always enjoyed cordial relations and cooperation in political, economic, cultural and social spheres.

“Both Italy and Sindh boast of ancient civilisation and history. In Sindh, Italy has been working very closely in the field of archaeology and preservation of cultural heritage sites for more than a decade.

The CM said the Sindh government had always fully supported Italian cooperation. “Furthermore, we are engaged in enhancing cooperation in the health sector and social development,” he said.

He said Italy had also become a preferred destination for students to pursue higher education. “More than 1,200 students apply for a study visa and the number is growing each year,” he said. Besides education, he added, Italy was also a popular destination for tourism because of its rich culture, heritage, cuisine and breathtaking landscape.

Shah said Italy had a strong presence in industrial machinery in technology and was a leading supplier of machinery in the textile, pharmaceutical, agriculture, dairy, food processing, leather & footwear, packaging, energy sector. He added that many industries in Sindh had close economic and commercial ties with Italy.

The CM disclosed that on a yearly basis, the imports from Italy had increased by 98.23 per cent by going up from $43.320 million during March 2021 against the exports of $85.916 million in March 2022.

The chief minister appreciated the kind gesture from the government of Italy and especially Consul General Danilo Giurdanella for recognising the efforts of the late Bilquis Edhi and the Edhi Foundation by presenting the second highest Italian civilian award.

“It is a great loss for the people of Pakistan that Madam Bilquis Edhi is no more with us. The void is irreplaceable,” he said and hoped Faisal Edhi and his entire family would continue the great legacy of his parents in future.